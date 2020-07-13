UAE wants to see a return of Libya's oil production with safeguards-minister

The United Arab Emirates wants to see a return of Libya's oil production as soon as possible but with safeguards in place to prevent proceeds from fuelling further conflict, a senior Emirati official tweeted on Monday. Anwar Gargash, minister of state for foreign affairs, did not directly address accusations by Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) on Sunday that the Gulf state had instructed forces it backs in Libya's civil war to reimpose a blockade of oil exports.

The UAE, along with Russia and Egypt, supports the eastern-based Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar which is at war with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord. The UAE continues to work for an immediate ceasefire and a return to a political process in Libya, Gargash said.