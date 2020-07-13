Hong Kong activist Nathan Law says arrived in London
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:37 IST
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said he had arrived in London after fleeing the former British colony where China has imposed a security law. "With my backpack and small luggage in hand, I boarded my night flight. I had no idea what future awaited me. Only one thing seemed certain. My destination: London," Law said on Twitter.
"There's always one message I have: Hong Kongers will never give up. We aren't fractured. On the contrary, we're well-equipped to face the next difficult battle." Law told Reuters earlier this month that the rest of the world should stand up to President Xi Jinping and start to put human rights above financial gain.
