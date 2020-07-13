Pak lawmaker submits resolution in KP assembly condemning anti-Hindu remarks on social media

A Hindu lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly secretariat condemning the alleged derogatory remarks against the Hindu deities on social media on the issue of the construction of the first temple in Islamabad. The resolution, submitted by MPA Ravi Kumar and carrying signatures of minority lawmakers Sardar Ranjeet Singh, Wilson Wazir, Wazirzada and Pakistan People's Party Parliamentary leader Night Yasmin Aurakzai, stated that for the last few days derogatory remarks are being uttered against Hindu deities on the social media which is "condemnable and unforgivable act." "This negative propaganda against Hindu religion has hurt the feelings of Hindu community not only in Pakistan but all over the world," it stated.

Anti-state elements were damaging inter-faith harmony and promoting hatred among the various sects, the resolution said, adding that displaying pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan on religious sites of Hindus was injustice with a patriotic leader like him. The resolution asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to identify such elements involved in this ugly act through the Federal Investigation Agency and the cyber crime wing.

They should be arrested forthwith under cyber crime act, it stated. "The resolution is likely to come up for debate in the House in the coming days," Kumar told PTI. The Pakistan government has approved Rs 10 crore for the Krishna temple, which will come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot in the H-9 administrative division in Islamabad.

A Pakistani court on Tuesday dismissed three identical petitions challenging the construction of the first Hindu temple in Islamabad. A single bench of the Islamabad High Court delivered the judgement, making it clear that there was no bar on the Institute of Hindu Panchayat from building the temple on the land allotted to it, using its own funds.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.