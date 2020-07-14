Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nile states end talks on Africa's largest dam with no deal

Most important, he said, are the unresolved questions of how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs, and how the countries will resolve any future disputes. Hisham Kahin, a member of Sudan's legal committee in the dam negotiations, said 70%-80% of negotiations turned on the thorny question of whether an agreement would be legally binding.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 14-07-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 10:31 IST
Nile states end talks on Africa's largest dam with no deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A round of negotiations between three key Nile basin countries over Ethiopia's contentious hydroelectric dam ended on Monday with no agreement, according to Egyptian and Sudanese officials. The setback sunk modest hopes that the three countries could resolve their differences and ink an agreement before Ethiopia begins to fill its USD 4.6 billion hydroelectric dam.

Ethiopia had previously pledged to start filling the reservoir, even without a deal over its operation, at the start of the wet season in July, when rains flood the Blue Nile. A declared window of two to three weeks to resolve the dispute is closing fast. To Ethiopia, the colossal dam offers a critical opportunity to pull millions of citizens out of poverty and become a major power exporter. To downstream Egypt, which depends on the Nile River to supply its farmers and booming population of 100 million with fresh water, the dam poses an existential threat.

Years of talks with a variety of mediators, including the Trump administration, have failed to produce a solution. Last week's round, mediated by the African Union and observed by American and European officials, proved no different. Filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam without a deal would sharply escalate tensions in the bitter dispute. Experts fear it could push the countries to the brink of military conflict.

"All of the efforts exerted to reach a solution didn't come to any kind of result," said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry Monday in an interview with Egypt's DMC TV channel. Shukry warned Egypt may be compelled to appeal again to the U.N. Security Council to intervene in the dispute, a prospect Ethiopia rejects, preferring regional bodies like the A.U. to mediate.

"If there is something that threatens the regional security of Egypt and international security, it is the main responsibility of the Security Council to adopt procedures that will prevent this," he said. Meanwhile the countries agreed they would send their reports to the president of the African Union, and reconvene in a week to determine next steps.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia on the latest round of talks. Between Egypt and Ethiopia lies Sudan, literally and figuratively. The African country stands to benefit from Ethiopia's project through access to cheap electricity and reduced flooding, but it has also raised fears over the dam's operation, which could endanger its own smaller dams, depending on the amount of water discharged daily downstream.

In a press conference on Monday, Sudanese Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas explained a series of sticking points. While the parties were "keen to find a solution," technical and legal disagreements persist over its filling and operation, he said. Most important, he said, are the unresolved questions of how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs, and how the countries will resolve any future disputes.

Hisham Kahin, a member of Sudan's legal committee in the dam negotiations, said 70%-80% of negotiations turned on the thorny question of whether an agreement would be legally binding. Ethiopia, he said, fears a binding agreement will hinder its future development projects. Sudan and Egypt consider it critical. "All suggestions are under discussion," said Kahin. "We have made very little progress."

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nile states end talks on Africa's largest dam with no deal

A round of negotiations between three key Nile basin countries over Ethiopias contentious hydroelectric dam ended on Monday with no agreement, according to Egyptian and Sudanese officials. The setback sunk modest hopes that the three countr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat as virus and Sino-U.S. tensions flare

Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, oil sagged and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and fresh coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on investor optimism as earnings season gets underway.MSCIs...

Non-graduate Kenyans to get work permit in UK under post-Brexit immigration rule

Under post-Brexit immigration rules, highly skilled Kenyans without degree-level qualifications will from next year be allowed to apply for work permits in Britain, enabling them to compete with job-seekers from the European Union and other...

Nigeria: World Trade Centre, one of the tallest buildings in Abuja, catches fire

A section of the World Trade Centre, one of the tallest buildings in Abuja, Nigeria, has been gutted by fire, according to a news report by Vanguard.However, the cause of the fire is yet to be identified. Firemen are currently putting in al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020