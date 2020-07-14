Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK fraud office launches review after judge says director fell for flattery

Judge Martin Beddoe said SFO head Lisa Osofsky and senior colleagues had "taken the bait" when an American agent acting for the prominent Ahsani family, which ran Unaoil, had promised to secure guilty pleas in the British investigation into other Unaoil managers. The SFO should have had "nothing to do" with David Tinsley, who was not the lawyer of a defendant, or employed by a U.S. government agency, but was a "freelance agent who was patently acting only in the interests of the Ahsanis", he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:31 IST
UK fraud office launches review after judge says director fell for flattery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Monday it would launch a review after its head was rebuked by a London judge for being vulnerable to flattery from a freelance agent during a high-profile bribery investigation into oil consultancy Unaoil. Judge Martin Beddoe said SFO head Lisa Osofsky and senior colleagues had "taken the bait" when an American agent acting for the prominent Ahsani family, which ran Unaoil, had promised to secure guilty pleas in the British investigation into other Unaoil managers.

The SFO should have had "nothing to do" with David Tinsley, who was not the lawyer of a defendant, or employed by a U.S. government agency, but was a "freelance agent who was patently acting only in the interests of the Ahsanis", he said. "DT (David Tinsley) was not hesitant in flattering Ms. Osofsky and talking up her talents, and unfortunately Ms. Osofsky made herself vulnerable to them," Beddoe said.

The SFO said it accepted the criticisms and that a review was in hand, but stressed that the judge had found no evidence of bad faith or unlawful behavior. "A review will be conducted into this matter, and a protocol covering contact with non-legal representatives has been put in place," it added.

The judgment was made public on Monday after reporting restrictions were lifted on the convictions of two former Unaoil managers, Ziad Akle and Stephen Whiteley, after a London trial. Tinsley established contact with Osofsky and other senior SFO staff around September 2018, saying he wanted to mend a frayed relationship between the SFO and FBI and "build something great", according to the judgment, after a bruising court battle in Italy in 2018 over who would prosecute Saman Ahsani.

Saman, Unaoil's former chief operating officer, and his brother Cyrus, the company's former chief executive, pleaded guilty in the United States last year. On Feb. 4, 2019, Tinsley sent an article to Osofsky, a dual national British American and former FBI lawyer, with the message "mercy means valuing relationships overrules". Osofsky responded that the message was "inspiring", according to the judgment.

Beddoe said he was not sure what the expression meant and cautioned that he had not seen the full communications. "...but if it is an invitation or excuse not to apply the rule of law before the application of mercy, I doubt that it has proper application to the work of the SFO," he said.

Tinsley, a retired U.S. drug enforcement (DEA) supervisory special agent who founded Miami-based investigative company 5 Stones Intelligences, said his comments had been taken out of context by Akle's lawyers. They had been designed to show how moved he had been by Osofsky's "extraordinary kindness" to an SFO officer facing a challenging personal period, he said, adding that to suggest otherwise was "shameless".

The insight into the backdrop to the criminal inquiry came to light after Akle's lawyers argued that their client faced an unfair trial because of the SFO's behavior. Beddoe, who rejected Akle's application in January, noted there was no evidence that the SFO gave Tinsley any sensitive information or that Akle acted against his own interests.

Akle's lawyers said on Monday they would refer his conviction to the Court of Appeal.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung: 6G earliest commercialization could be as early as 2028

Releasing a White Paper on the next generation communication system i.e. 6G, Samsung on Tuesday said the company expects the completion of the 6G standard, and its earliest commercialization date as early as 2028, while mass commercializati...

Is The Sims 5 in production? Know what Andrew Wilson talks on imminent video game

Little has been revealed about The Sims 5, but the video game enthusiasts are passionately waiting for its release. Albeit nothing official has been confirmed yet on The Sims 5s release, still there is a ray of hope that a new title is unde...

'30 days of losing you, lifetime of loving you': Rhea Chakraborty pens down note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Going down the memory lane, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty recalled her memories with the departed actor as Rajputs untimely demise completed one month on Tuesday. This marks the Jalebi ac...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter on growth concerns as coronavirus cases rise

Emerging markets stocks fell on Tuesday after COVID-19 cases continued to rise globally and economic growth forecasts were cut further, with currencies taking a hit from a firmer dollar as U.S.-China tensions flared.Global coronavirus cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020