Irish deputy PM sees Brexit deal but maybe not until December

Britain is likely to agree a new trade deal with the European Union but agreement could come as late as December, just weeks before its EU exit transition ends, Ireland's deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

"I think there will be a deal, but I think the deal will come late in the day. Maybe as late as October, November or December. And that's why once again we have to prepare for the risk of a no-trade-agreement Brexit," Varadkar told parliament.

He said he was hopeful the final deal would be "manageable rather than detrimental" for the Irish economy.