Left Menu
Development News Edition

1st female alleges sexual abuse by U of Michigan doctor

The first female to publicly say she was sexually abused by a team doctor at the University of Michigan says she hopes to inspire other women and men to come forward. Kalahar is represented by Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane, a law firm that is representing more than 115 clients who allege sexual abuse by Anderson. “There is mediation scheduled in September,” attorney Parker Stinar said.

PTI | Novi | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 01:57 IST
1st female alleges sexual abuse by U of Michigan doctor

The first female to publicly say she was sexually abused by a team doctor at the University of Michigan says she hopes to inspire other women and men to come forward. Cathy Kalahar, who played tennis for the Wolverines in the 1970s, joins hundreds of Michigan graduates who allege that doctor Robert Anderson molested them. Anderson died in 2008.

Kalahar told The Associated Press on Monday that Anderson assaulted her during an exam when she was a freshman in 1973. She was a member of the school's first women's tennis team. “I really shut down and kind of put myself into a different space,” she recalled. “I wanted to crawl into the wall. I wanted to crawl into the floor. I just wanted to get away from him.” Kalahar said she told a psychological counselor at the school about what happened but that the woman, whose name Kalahar does not recall, brushed it off as a “sexual fantasy” the student was having about Anderson.

“My motivation is to help other victims to come to terms, to possibly come forward,” Kalahar said at a news conference Tuesday in suburban Detroit. “I've chosen to come forward because I think it's important that the university understand all the networks that were operating that protected this individual.” School spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said the University of Michigan condemns all sexual misconduct, past or present, and that it has taken extensive measures to combat sexual misconduct. The university has sent emails or letters to more than 300,000 former students, asking them to share information that “may be helpful” in an investigation of Anderson being conducted by the WilmerHale law firm.

“Because of the ongoing, independent WilmerHale investigation, we are not able to offer a specific response to the allegations shared by any individual,” Fitzgerald said Tuesday. Kalahar is represented by Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane, a law firm that is representing more than 115 clients who allege sexual abuse by Anderson.

“There is mediation scheduled in September,” attorney Parker Stinar said. Last month, a judge said she would order the university to stop reaching out to alumni as part of its investigation of Anderson, saying it is wrong for the university to communicate with people who could become plaintiffs in class-action litigation.

Attorney Michael Nimmo said more than 70 lawsuits have been filed against the university by various firms, and his Denver-based firm plans to join that list. Nevertheless, Nimmo said he and his clients were hoping for an out-of-court settlement. Former Michigan wrestler Tad DeLuca sent a letter to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel about his experience with Anderson two years ago that sparked the school's investigation. DeLuca said he was inspired by the women who testified against convicted Michigan State physician Larry Nassar.

Kalahar said she chose to come forward after waves of alleged victims spoke up about what they said Anderson did to them. “I thank Tad and all the other men,” she said. “They inspired me to report and break my silence.” Anderson worked at Michigan from the mid-1960s through 2003. The university believes he assaulted athletes during routine physicals and injury exams. The school has expressed a willingness to compensate victims outside court with the help of a mediator. But at the same time, the school is seeking to have lawsuits dismissed because too many years have passed.

President Mark Schlissel has said the WilmerHale report will be released publicly and without prior review by the university. “My view of Dr. Anderson is that he was a sociopath and a serial pedophile,” Kalahar said. “I think he was intent on sexually assaulting students. His power and control issues were what drove him to do this. I think he took some sort of pleasure in making us feel very uncomfortable and not being able to stop.”

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Video shows man vandalising NYC 'Black Lives Matter' mural

Surveillance photos and video of a man who was seen splashing red paint on the Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower was released Tuesday by New York City police. The video shows a man in black shorts and a dark blue T-shi...

Jewish groups urge US to step up pressure on Jordan

A coalition of Jewish American groups has called on the U.S. government to press Jordan to extradite a Palestinian woman who helped carry out a 2001 suicide bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans, in Jerusalem. A joint state...

Florida sets 1-day coronavirus death record

Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. Thats a 10 increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday.The rolling seven-day ...

Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein; accusers denounce her

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which two women dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020