'Glee' star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, autopsy finds

'Glee' star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, autopsy findsReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 03:13 IST
"Glee" star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, the Ventura County medical examiner said on Tuesday following the recovery of her body from a lake near Los Angeles.
Rivera, 33, was found in the lake on Monday five days after going missing on a boating trip with her young son. The medical examiner's report said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death.
