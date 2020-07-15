Left Menu
Russia registers 6,422 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Centre

Russia has registered 6,422 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 746,369, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 15:56 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], July 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has registered 6,422 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 746,369, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,422 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,708 (26.6 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 746,369 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.9 per cent.

Moscow has registered 628 cases in a 24-hour period, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 264 new cases and the Sverdlovsk Region with 263 cases (compared to 613, 281 and 245 yesterday, respectively). As many as 156 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (175 yesterday). The total death toll has reached 11,770.

A total of 10,424 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,804 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 523,249. According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 23.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 270,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring. (Sputnik/ANI)

