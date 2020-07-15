Left Menu
PM Modi says India, EU natural partners, committed to strengthening relations

Terming India and the European Union "natural partners," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for creating an action-oriented agenda to foster the partnership and said he is committed to making relations "deep and comprehensive".

15-07-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the 15th India-EU summit virtually on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Terming India and the European Union "natural partners," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for creating an action-oriented agenda to foster the partnership and said he is committed to making relations "deep and comprehensive". Addressing the 15th India-EU summit, he said India-EU partnership is useful for peace and stability in the world.

"Due to COVID-19, we had to postpone the India-EU summit. It is good that we are able to come together today through a virtual medium. Like you, I am also committed to making our relations deep and comprehensive," the Prime Minister said. "For this, we must adopt a long-term strategic perspective. Along with this, an action-oriented agenda should be created, which can be implemented within the stipulated time frame. India and the EU are natural partners. Our partnership is also useful for peace and stability in the world. This reality has become even more evident in today's global situation," he added.

The Prime Minister said that India and the EU both share universal values like democracy, pluralism, inclusivity, respect for international institutions, multilateralism, freedom, and transparency. The EU is represented at the summit by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The summit was scheduled to happen earlier this year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and is being held virtually.

