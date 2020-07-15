Left Menu
India has played significant role in combating COVID-19 pandemic: EU

The European Union on Wednesday said India has played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19, saying it had also contributed to international efforts to combat the pandemic.

15-07-2020
India-EU-Summit. Image Credit: ANI

"I would like to thank India for the cooperation your country has shown with the EU. I would like to pay tribute to your role nationally and internationally, multilaterally in combating COVID19 pandemic," Michel said. In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and the EU are natural partners.

He said India was keen to increase the use of renewable energy and invited investment and technology from Europe. "We had to cancel the India-EU summit in March due to COVID19. It is good that we are able to come together today through a virtual medium. Apart from current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change also a priority for India and the EU. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite investment and technology from Europe," he said.

"Our partnership is significant for the peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," he added. EU is one of India's largest trading and investment partners but it has great untapped trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday, and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a comprehensive Foreign Trade Agreement.

The summit was scheduled to happen earlier this year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and is being held virtually.

