Left Menu
Development News Edition

German police find 31 migrants hidden inside Turkish truck

German news agency dpa says police and customs officers discovered some 31 migrants hidden inside a refrigerated truck near the border with the Czech Republic. Dozens of migrants inside trucks have died over the past few years while trying to enter the European Union.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:08 IST
German police find 31 migrants hidden inside Turkish truck
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

German news agency dpa says police and customs officers discovered some 31 migrants hidden inside a refrigerated truck near the border with the Czech Republic. The truck was stopped Tuesday night on the A 17 highway leading from the border to the eastern German city of Dresden. It had a Turkish number plate and was also carrying fruit.

The migrants were all male and aged between 18 and 47 years, public broadcast station MDR reported. They came from Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Iraq. The driver of the truck was a 57-year-old Turkish citizen who was detained by police. The migrants, who were taken to a federal police station, said they had to lie on top of boxes filled with melons during the drive, according to MDR.

The search of the truck was part of a regular operation to crack down on cross-border crime, MDR reported. Dozens of migrants inside trucks have died over the past few years while trying to enter the European Union. In 2015, 71 migrants died inside a truck in Austria, and in 2019, 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead inside a truck in Britain.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Would urge states to start some kind of sporting activities after 2-3 months: Rijiju

India is still some way off from resuming sporting events as sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked the states to not press the restart button in a hurry considering the rising COVID-19 case count. Reviewing the possibility of resu...

Hollywood star Viola Davis says she feels betrayed by her movie 'The Help'

Oscar-winner Viola Davis says she continues to feel betrayed by her 2011 film The Help for its skewed portrayal of racism. Davis, who played the role of maid Aibileen Clark in the movie, had made headlines in 2018 by admitting to the New Yo...

CM inaugurates diamond jubilee celebrations of country’s first Sainik School in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday promised to work personally to help the Lucknow-based, countrys first Sainik School emerge as a role model in the field of education. Adityanath made the promise while kicking off a ...

Fresh capital to provide stability to banks in rocky times: S&P

Appreciating the decision of Indian banks to raise fresh capital, SP Global Ratings on Tuesday said the move will provide stability to the institutions during these rocky times and help them withstand the economic slump amid the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020