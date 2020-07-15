Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo

The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and said, “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.” Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Police have made no arrests in the killing. Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than USD 2 million.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:55 IST
Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo

The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said Wednesday. The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018. The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and said, “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.” Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Police have made no arrests in the killing.

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than USD 2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the once-gritty neighbourhood..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TAP will struggle to succeed alone, consolidation likely, minister says

Portugals flag carrier TAP is unlikely to succeed alone and must be open to consolidation with other airlines in the medium term, the countrys infrastructure minister said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.The government sealed a de...

PM congratulates students, says those unhappy must remember one exam doesn't define them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his young friends for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and said those not happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are. Congrat...

Mumbai's COVID-19 case tally rises to 96,253 with addition of 1,390 new cases; 62 deaths take toll to 5,464: city civic body.

Mumbais COVID-19 case tally rises to 96,253 with addition of 1,390 new cases 62 deaths take toll to 5,464 city civic body....

Soccer-Schalke's Matondo apologises for Dortmund shirt gaffe

Schalke 04s teenage Wales winger Rabbi Matondo apologised on Wednesday after being photographed wearing a shirt of the German clubs arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in a private training session this week. Matondo was given a dressing down by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020