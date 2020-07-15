Policymakers will tread carefully on tax reform after Apple ruling, says Ireland's Donohoe

Policymakers will tread carefully on tax reform after Apple ruling, says Ireland's DonohoeReuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:52 IST
Policymakers will pay greater care to the legal foundations of corporate tax reforms after an EU order for Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($14.9 billion) in Irish back taxes was rejected in court, Ireland's finance minister said on Wednesday.
"I imagine that one of the consequences of this is that care will be given for what are the legal foundations for pursuing change in this area, and maybe that is the most likely development of the ruling," Paschal Donohoe told a news conference. ($1 = 0.8755 euros)
