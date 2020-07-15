Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia denies reports government has started filling dam

And Ahmed Hafez, a spokesman for Egypt's foreign ministry, said Cairo has asked for an “official clarification” from Ethiopia to the minister's comments. Ethiopia's latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan on an agreement over the operation of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam failed early this week.

PTI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:41 IST
Ethiopia denies reports government has started filling dam
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ethiopia's water minister denied reports Wednesday that the government had begun filling a massive hydroelectric dam that has caused severe tensions with Egypt and led some to fear military conflict, while Cairo swiftly asked for clarification. Media outlets reported the government had begun filling after Minister Sileshi Bekele confirmed to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation that satellite images from recent days showed the dam's reservoir swelling.

The minister told The Associated Press, however, that the images reflected heavy rains, saying that inflow was greater than the outflow. He later tweeted saying it had created "natural pooling." On Tuesday, International Crisis Group analyst William Davison told the AP that images captured on July 9 by a European Space Agency satellite likely show a "natural backing-up of water behind the dam." But neighboring Sudan on Wednesday expressed skepticism. It's Irrigation Ministry said in a statement that water levels at its al-Dayem station on the Blue Nile showed a decline of 90 million cubic meters per day "that confirms the closure of the dam's gates." The ministry reiterated Sudan's rejection to "any unilateral measures" as efforts to reach a deal continue. And Ahmed Hafez, a spokesman for Egypt's foreign ministry, said Cairo has asked for an "official clarification" from Ethiopia to the minister's comments.

Ethiopia's latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan on an agreement over the operation of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam failed early this week. Ethiopia has said it would begin filling the dam's reservoir this month even without a deal as the rainy season floods the Blue Nile.

Ethiopia says the colossal dam offers a critical opportunity to pull millions of its nearly 110 million citizens out of poverty and become a major power exporter. Downstream Egypt, which depends on the Nile to supply its farmers and booming population of 100 million with freshwater, asserts that the dam poses an existential threat. Years of talks with a variety of mediators, including the Trump administration, have failed to produce a solution. Last week's round, mediated by the African Union and observed by U.S. and European officials, proved no different.

Sudanese Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas on Monday said the parties were "keen to find a solution," but technical and legal disagreements persist over its filling and operation. Most important, he said, are the questions about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the countries will resolve any future disputes. Ethiopia rejects binding arbitration at the final stage.

Kevin Wheeler, a researcher at the Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford, told the AP that the escalating rhetoric is more due to changing power dynamics in the region. Fears of any immediate water shortage "are not justified at this stage at all. "If there were a drought over the next several years, that certainly could become a risk," he said.

Davison with the International Crisis Group said Wednesday that the next step in the dispute is for the AU to assess progress and propose a way forward. "Hopefully that will lead to talks reconvening next week," he said. Incremental progress is being made, he added, "and it's critical that the parties remain locked in talks and that there is no further diplomatic escalation."

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his offi...

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for...

Doctor dies due to COVID in Assam; tally climbs to 19,754, death toll to 48

Two persons have died of COVID-19 and 1,099 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday in Assam where the total number of positive cases reached 19,754, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A 75-year-old doctor, hail...

MP: Six of family killed during clash in Mandla district

In a gruesome act, six members of a family were killed by two brothers in a clash at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Maneri village under Bijadandi Police Station area, abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020