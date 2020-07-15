Important for India, EU to work together to fully use technology benefits: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that it is important for India and the European Union (EU) to work together to fully use the benefits of technology. The Prime Minister said that the 15th India-EU summit was "extremely fruitful" and discussions on COVID-19, multilateralism, trade and investment, among others. The EU was represented by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Today's India-EU Summit was an extremely fruitful one. @eucopresident @CharlesMichel, @EU_Commission, President @vonderleyen and I interacted on a variety of subjects including the COVID-19 situation, multilateralism, environment, trade, investment, digital economy and more," Modi tweeted. "The future belongs to technology. It is important to work together to further the usage of latest technology for the benefit of our people," the Prime Minister said.

Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), said that five documents were released post the conclusion of the India-EU summit. He said, "The joint political statement summarises the deliberations and convergences between the two sides on various dimensions of bilateral cooperation, global issues of common interest and joint coronavirus response."

"The India-EU Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2025 summarises the framework of our dialogue and cooperation covering wide-ranging areas including foreign and security policy, trade and investment, modernisation, sustainable development, research and innovation, education and exchange of scholars, migration and mobility, and global governance," Swarup said. Discussions were also held on the India-European Atomic Energy Community Agreement on research and development cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy will enable collaboration between the Department of Atomic Energy and EURATOM on issues such as civil applications of atomic energy in areas such as (agriculture, healthcare, industry), radioactive waste management, fusion, nuclear safety and security.

"Renewal of Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement for another five years will enable the continuation of scientific projects and research exchanges in areas such as biotechnology, clean energy, e-mobility, energy efficiency, marine sciences, etc," Swarup said. The joint declaration on resource efficiency and circular economy will enable dialogue and cooperation in areas such as policy and regulations, exchange of best practices and capacities and technical exchanges in areas such as energy efficiency, waste management, recycling, circular business models; and in areas such as mobility, ICT, mobility, construction, food and textiles sector. (ANI)