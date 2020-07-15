Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan official: Pakistani mortars kill 4

Several mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops landed in a border village in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing four civilians and wounding nine others, an Afghan provincial spokesman said. In Pakistan, police accused Afghan forces of initiating an exchange of fire a day earlier. Abdul Ghani Musamem, spokesman for the governor of Afghanistan's Kunar province, said Afghan forces returned fire Wednesday.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:57 IST
Afghan official: Pakistani mortars kill 4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops landed in a border village in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing four civilians and wounding nine others, an Afghan provincial spokesman said. In Pakistan, police accused Afghan forces of initiating an exchange of fire a day earlier.

Abdul Ghani Musamem, spokesman for the governor of Afghanistan's Kunar province, said Afghan forces returned fire Wednesday. A lawmaker from Kunar, Wazhma Safi, said if Pakistan continued to fire over the border, the issue would be discussed at the diplomatic level. She said she believes Taliban insurgents, backed by Pakistan, were behind the attack on Afghan soil.

Safi's comments come as a fresh round of peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are expected this month in Doha, Qatar which were delayed due to postponement of a prisoner exchange between the sides. Under the Feb. 29 signing of a U.S.-Taliban peace deal, the Afghan government is to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban are to release 1,000 Afghan national defense and security personnel.

So far, the government has freed 4,015 and the Taliban has freed 669, according to the Afghan government. In Pakistan, Mamoond district police chief Shahzada Kaukab said a rocket fired from Afghan forces struck a home in the district Tuesday, wounding a woman and damaging her home. He said Pakistani troops returned fire but exercised restraint to avoid any escalation.

The Pakistani and Afghan governments often accuse each other of initiating fire in the border region, where militant groups are often interlinked on both sides of the border. Mamoond district was once a haven for local militants and Taliban insurgents. Pakistan says the army has cleared the area in recent years, although violence persists. Militants who were not killed have mostly fled across the rugged mountains into neighboring Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,500-kilometer (1,550-mile) border known as the Durand Line, which Pakistan considers to be an international border. Afghanistan rejects the colonial-era border created in 1893. In 2017, Pakistan said it had started building a fence along the border as part of efforts aimed at curbing militancy. But the move sparked condemnation in Kabul.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a phone conversation with Afghan's foreign minister offered to host intra-Afghan peace talks if both sides agree, said ministry spokesman Gran Hewad.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his offi...

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for...

Doctor dies due to COVID in Assam; tally climbs to 19,754, death toll to 48

Two persons have died of COVID-19 and 1,099 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday in Assam where the total number of positive cases reached 19,754, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A 75-year-old doctor, hail...

MP: Six of family killed during clash in Mandla district

In a gruesome act, six members of a family were killed by two brothers in a clash at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Maneri village under Bijadandi Police Station area, abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020