Left Menu
Development News Edition

Statue of Black UK protester removed from plinth in Bristol

His money funded schools and charities in Bristol, 120 miles (195 kilometers) southwest of London. The toppling of his statue was part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of a Black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May. City authorities fished the Colston statue out of the harbor and say it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration. Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the decision about what replaces it must be made by the people of Bristol.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:21 IST
Statue of Black UK protester removed from plinth in Bristol
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Officials in the English city of Bristol on Thursday removed a statue of a Black Lives Matter activist that was installed on a plinth once occupied by a monument to a 17th-century slave trader. Artist Marc Quinn created the resin and steel likeness of Jen Reid, a protester photographed standing on the plinth after demonstrators pulled down the statue of Edward Colston and dumped it in Bristol's harbor on June 7.

It was erected before dawn on Wednesday without the approval of city authorities, but 24 hours later it was gone. Bristol City Council said the sculpture "will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection." Colston was a trader who made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas on Bristol-based ships. His money funded schools and charities in Bristol, 120 miles (195 kilometers) southwest of London.

The toppling of his statue was part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of a Black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May. City authorities fished the Colston statue out of the harbor and say it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the decision about what replaces it must be made by the people of Bristol. "This is not about taking down a statue of Jen, who is a very impressive woman," Rees told the BBC. "This is about taking down a statue of a London-based artist who came and put it up without permission."(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Why cleaner air may be bad for your sourdough bread

Less acid rain is good for the environment, but potentially bad for bread, cereals and pasta.A decline in U.S. power plant emissions over the last 30 years means the air has less sulfur, a crucial nutrient for wheat and many other crops tha...

HC reserves order on Pinjra Tod member’s plea alleging selective leak of info to media by police

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its order on a plea by a Pinjra tod group member, arrested in relation to communal violence here during the anti-CAA protests, alleging selective leak of certain evidence against her by the police. Jus...

Govt curtails tenure of Prez's Private Secretary Vikram Singh, appoints him JS in Shipping Ministry

The Centre on Thursday curtailed the tenure of Vikram Singh, Private Secretary PS to President Ram Nath Kovind, and appointed him as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Singh, a 1997-bat...

NTPC, NIIF ink pact to explore investment avenues in India

State-owned Power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with NIIF to explore investment opportunities in the country. The&#160; NTPC Ltd today entered into an MoU with National Investment and Infrastruct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020