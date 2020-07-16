Russian Deputy Foreign Minister speaks to Indian Ambassador, discusses bilateral and regional issues

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Ambassador of India to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma spoke over the phone on July 15 and discussed topical bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, Russian Embassy said here on Thursday. "On July 15, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Ambassador of India to Russia Venkatesh Varma spoke over the phone. Topical bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest as well as the schedule of contacts between the two countries for the coming period were discussed," the Embassy here said in a tweet.

On June 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world. According to a PMO release, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Putin on the success of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Second World War and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.

The Prime Minister recalled the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24 as a symbol of abiding friendship between the people of India and Russia. (ANI)