Indian teacher wins USD 1 mn in UAE raffle draw: report

An Indian woman, who is serving as the principal of a school in Ajman, has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping USD 1 million in a raffle draw, the latest addition to the long list of lucky winners from India, according to a media report. Malathi Das, who has been staying in the UAE for a long time and is currently the principal of Indian High School in Ajman, has been a participant of such promotions and purchased her winning ticket online on June 26, the Gulf News reported on Wednesday.

Das won the winning amount of USD 1 million dollars on July 15, after the draw was held in Terminal 2 of the Dubai International Airport. Das said she was grateful for the win. "In current times, this is a great blessing. Rest assured, the money will be put to good use," Das was quoted as saying to the Gulf News.

Das said she would like to set aside some money for the school in Ajman where she is currently the principal. According to the organizers, Das is the 165th Indian national to win million dollars since the promotions began in 1999. Prior to Das, Dickson Kattithara Abraham, an Indian in the UAE, won 10 million dirhams last month in a raffle draw, Kahaleej Times reported. In April, an Indian driver in Dubai won a whopping 12 million dirham in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

In January, an Indian in the UAE had won 12 million dirhams in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi Apart from that, eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won dirham 1 million each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October last year.