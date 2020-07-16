Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian teacher wins USD 1 mn in UAE raffle draw: report

Malathi Das,  who has been staying in the UAE for a long time and is currently the principal of Indian High School in Ajman, has been a participant of such promotions and purchased her winning ticket online on June 26, the Gulf News reported on Wednesday. Das won the winning amount of USD 1 million dollars on July 15, after the draw was held in Terminal 2 of the Dubai International Airport.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:04 IST
Indian teacher wins USD 1 mn in UAE raffle draw: report
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

An Indian woman, who is serving as the principal of a school in Ajman, has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping USD 1 million in a raffle draw, the latest addition to the long list of lucky winners from India, according to a media report. Malathi Das, who has been staying in the UAE for a long time and is currently the principal of Indian High School in Ajman, has been a participant of such promotions and purchased her winning ticket online on June 26, the Gulf News reported on Wednesday.

Das won the winning amount of USD 1 million dollars on July 15, after the draw was held in Terminal 2 of the Dubai International Airport. Das said she was grateful for the win. "In current times, this is a great blessing. Rest assured, the money will be put to good use," Das was quoted as saying to the Gulf News.

Das said she would like to set aside some money for the school in Ajman where she is currently the principal. According to the organizers, Das is the 165th Indian national to win million dollars since the promotions began in 1999. Prior to Das, Dickson Kattithara Abraham, an Indian in the UAE, won 10 million dirhams last month in a raffle draw, Kahaleej Times reported. In April, an Indian driver in Dubai won a whopping 12 million dirham in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

In January, an Indian in the UAE had won 12 million dirhams in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi Apart from that, eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won dirham 1 million each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October last year.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trio with lethal weapons arrested near Kovilpatti

Three people in a carcarrying lethal weapons were arrested during a vehicle-checknear Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district in the wee hours ofThursday, police saidA country-made pistol, some ammunition and aruvalslong knives were seized from Ra...

Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti joins squad after testing COVID negative

Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the rest of the squad in Worcester after testing COVID-19 negative twice as per the England and Wales Cricket Boards ECB protocols. The 33-year-old had earlier tested positive...

Two earthquakes hit Assam, tremors felt in neighbouring Meghalaya

Two earthquakes hit Assam within a span of few hours on Thursday and the impact was felt in neighboring Meghalaya but there was no report of any damage, officials said. The first quake of 4.1 magnitudes had its epicenter in Karimganj in Bar...

Turkish court sentences Germany-based journalist to jail on terrorism charges

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel in absentia to jail for 2 years and 9 months for terrorism propaganda, state-owned Anadolu agency said, in a case that has strained ties between Ankara and Berlin.Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020