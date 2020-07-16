Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Indian-origin experts on UK PM's new race commission

An Indian-origin professor of surgery and a mediaperson are among the members of a new Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which will look at inequalities within UK society in areas such as health, education and criminal justice, 10 Downing Street in London said on Thursday.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:34 IST
2 Indian-origin experts on UK PM's new race commission

An Indian-origin professor of surgery and a mediaperson are among the members of a new Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which will look at inequalities within UK society in areas such as health, education and criminal justice, 10 Downing Street in London said on Thursday. Lord Ajay Kakkar, Professor of Surgery at University College London (UCL), Director of the Thrombosis Research Institute, chair of the Judicial Appointments Commission and chair of the King's Fund, and Dr Samir Shah, CEO of Juniper TV, former BBC journalist and former chair of race relations think tank Runnymede Trust will be part of the new commission first announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

They join a dozen representatives from the fields of science, education, broadcasting, economics, medicine, policing and community organising in their role as commissioners of the new entity. "Today I am establishing an independent Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. This cross-government commission will examine inequality in the UK, across the whole population," Johnson said on Thursday.

"I am thrilled we have assembled a group of 10 talented and diverse commissioners, who each bring a wealth of experience from across a range of important sectors. The Commission will be inclusive, undertaking research and inviting submissions where necessary. It will set a positive agenda for change," he said. The new independent commission will be chaired by Dr Tony Sewell, Head of the charity Generating Genius, and will report to the UK Prime Minister.

"Tony has supported many young people from diverse backgrounds into STEM [Science, technology, engineering and mathematics] careers. I know well how his work has improved access to education across London, and I am confident that he shares my commitment to maximising opportunity for all," added Johnson. "I have spent my entire career in education striving to help all students achieve their full potential. I know however that inequality exists, and I am committed to working with my fellow commissioners to understand why. Together we will set out recommendations for action across Government, public bodies and the private sector, and will seek to inform a national conversation about race, led by the evidence," Sewell said.

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities will aim to report its findings on the priority areas of health, education, criminal justice and employment by the end of this year, Downing Street said. "This commission demonstrates this government's mission to level up opportunity for everyone whatever their background. Our expert Chair and Commissioners will make evidence-based recommendations to change lives for the better. Their work will be crucial in informing and improving the national conversation on race," said UK Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, the sponsoring minister for the initiative.

The government has said the new commission will be supported by the Race Disparity Unit, part of the UK Cabinet Office, which collects and analyses government data on the experiences of people from different ethnic backgrounds. Its work will be "complemented" by the Windrush Working Group, formed last month to bring together community leaders and government departments to oversee the response to the Windrush immigration scandal which resulted in hundreds being wrongly told they were in Britain illegally.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

1,652 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,18,645; death toll jumps to 3,545

Delhi recorded 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.18 lakh,&#160;while&#160;the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,545,&#160;authorities said. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in ...

Senior IAS officer M Sivasankar suspended, dept probe on: CM

The Kerala government on Thursday suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar pending inquiry, in connection with his alleged links with the accused in the sensational gold smuggling case. The suspension was announced by Chief Minister Pinara...

HC declines to entertain Omar's plea for early hearing in divorce case

The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to entertain former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullahs plea seeking early hearing of his appeal against a 2016 trial court order, which dismissed his divorce petition, saying his estranged...

Two men killed while celebrating parolee's release in Delhi, two arrested

Two persons have been arrested and search is on to nab the others for allegedly killing two men in Delhis Freedom Fighter Colony over personal enmity while celebrating the release of an alleged criminal on parolee, police said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020