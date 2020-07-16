Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan says Ethiopia denies filling the Renaissance dam reservoir

Ethiopia has told Sudan that news reports that it had started filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Blue Nile were incorrect, Sudan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Ethiopia's charge d'affaires in Khartoum also told a senior Sudanese Foreign Ministry official in a meeting that his country had not closed the dam gates, the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:42 IST
Sudan says Ethiopia denies filling the Renaissance dam reservoir

Ethiopia has told Sudan that news reports that it had started filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Blue Nile were incorrect, Sudan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Ethiopia's charge d'affaires in Khartoum also told a senior Sudanese Foreign Ministry official in a meeting that his country had not closed the dam gates, the statement added. Ethiopian Water Minister Seleshi Bekele said on Wednesday in televised comments, of which a transcript was given to Reuters by his office, that "the construction of the dam and the filling of the water go hand in hand".

"The filling of the dam doesn't need to wait until the completion of the dam," he added. However, the Sudanese statement quoted the Ethiopian envoy as saying that the minister "did not make the comments attributed to him yesterday about starting the process of filling the dam".

Addis Ababa is committed to continuing African Union- sponsored talks with Sudan and Egypt over the dam, its envoy was quoted as saying. Earlier this week talks between the three nations to regulate the flow of water from the dam failed to reach agreement.

Sudan and Egypt both fear the $4 billion hydroelectric dam could lead to water shortages in their own nations. The project has raised concerns in Egypt that already limited Nile waters will be further restricted. The Blue Nile is a tributary of the Nile from which Egypt gets 90% of its fresh water.

Egypt asked Ethiopia for urgent clarification on whether it had started filling the reservoir, the foreign ministry in Cairo said on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nine firms in race to bag contracts for redevelopment of 4 railway stations under PPP

Nine firms are in the race to bag contracts for the redevelopment of four railway stations -- Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati -- under a PPP initiative worth around Rs 1,300 crore, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation...

1,652 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,18,645; death toll jumps to 3,545

Delhi recorded 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.18 lakh,&#160;while&#160;the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,545,&#160;authorities said. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in ...

Senior IAS officer M Sivasankar suspended, dept probe on: CM

The Kerala government on Thursday suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar pending inquiry, in connection with his alleged links with the accused in the sensational gold smuggling case. The suspension was announced by Chief Minister Pinara...

HC declines to entertain Omar's plea for early hearing in divorce case

The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to entertain former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullahs plea seeking early hearing of his appeal against a 2016 trial court order, which dismissed his divorce petition, saying his estranged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020