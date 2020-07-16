Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police scrap searches of rape victims' private data after outcry

British police said on Thursday they are scrapping forms that allowed prosecutors to search rape complainants' private data, after sustained pressure to end the "intrusive" practice. The move comes after a year-long legal campaign by Britain's Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ), on behalf of two women identified only as Olivia and Courtney who raised concerns about submitting private data when they reported rape.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:58 IST
UK police scrap searches of rape victims' private data after outcry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British police said on Thursday they are scrapping forms that allowed prosecutors to search rape complainants' private data, after sustained pressure to end the "intrusive" practice.

The move comes after a year-long legal campaign by Britain's Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ), on behalf of two women identified only as Olivia and Courtney who raised concerns about submitting private data when they reported rape. "We are relieved that these forms have finally been withdrawn from use, but they should never have been used in the first place," Harriet Wistrich, director of CWJ said in a statement.

"Their effect has been to delay rape cases and deter many victims from coming forward or continuing with their cases." Olivia - not her real name - described her experience with police and government prosecutors as "degrading and unlawful".

"I was raped by a stranger and the police demanded seven years of irrelevant data from me that predated the rape," she said in a statement. Digital data extraction consent forms were introduced last year and allow police to search complainants' text messages, images and calls as part of their investigations.

That prompted an outcry from women's rights groups and data privacy campaigners, many of whom argued that the practice would slow down investigation times and could discourage women from pursuing allegations. "These forms entrenched an intrusive and unlawful policy of digital interrogations that obstructed justice for thousands of people," said Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, a privacy group.

The National Police Chiefs Council said searches of digital devices should be requested only in cases where it helped police follow reasonable lines of enquiry, and the forms had been found to be "not sufficient for their intended purpose". A new system will be put in place after consultations, and guidance provided to police on how to conduct mobile phone investigation, it said.

A report published last year by Big Brother Watch found every victim who refused to sign the form allowing access to their personal data had their case dropped. One phone can contain over 30,000 pages of data which can be held by authorities for 100 years according to Big Brother Watch and can delay investigations for three years.

Courtney - also not her real name - said she hoped the move would stop rape victims having to choose between "privacy and justice". "For the first time I feel like there is hope that victims of sexual violence will no longer have to make the choice between privacy or justice as I did," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No plan to denotify sanctuary area until nod: TN govt to HC

Chennai, July 16 PTI The Madras High Court was on Thursday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that it has only sent a proposal to the central wildlife board to denotify a portion of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary for commercial and industri...

Sisi says Egypt won't stand idle in Libya if security is threatened

Egypt will not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan security, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday, after lawmakers allied to commander Khalifa Haftar urged Cairo to intervene militarily in Libyas ci...

Artwork on vehicle can't be ground for denial of registration: High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the registration of a vehicle cannot be denied merely due to artwork on its body. The ruling came on a petition filed by Ranjit Malhotra, owner of a multicolour Ambassador Grand Harit-C-1800,...

Active COVID cases constitute a third of India's total tally, recovery rate rises to 63.25 pc: Govt

India has 3,31,146 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the countrys infection tally that rose to 9.68 lakh on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said, crediting targeted measures for the steady decline in the active caseload....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020