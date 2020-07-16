Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests

Security officials in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports as he attempted to flee the country to India, officials said Thursday. Another doctor and her husband were also arrested recently on similar charges of falsifying test results. Local media reports say the scams could hurt Bangladesh's earnings from overseas workers.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:21 IST
Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Security officials in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports as he attempted to flee the country to India, officials said Thursday. Mohammed Shahed, a member of the governing party who regularly appeared on TV talk shows, was arrested Wednesday by the Rapid Action Battalion near the Indian border after a nine-day manhunt.

Shahed is chairman of the Regent Group and owner of two Regent hospitals in the capital, Dhaka. Abdul Baten, a commissioner of the Detective Branch in Dhaka, said Shahed admitted after his arrest that his hospitals did not have proper equipment to conduct coronavirus tests.

A court in Dhaka on Thursday allowed investigators to keep Shahed in custody for 10 days for questioning. Officials said the hospitals had issued more than 10,000 coronavirus test results and about 60% were fake even though patients were charged for them. The hospitals allegedly arranged for the remaining tests to be conducted by another hospital.

The two hospitals had not renewed their medical licenses for years, but the Ministry of Health nevertheless signed a deal with Shahed to dedicate the hospitals to coronavirus testing and treatment as the number of cases rose in Bangladesh. Bangladesh on Thursday was nearing 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 2,496 deaths. Public health experts say the actual number is much higher because only about 70 testing facilities are available in the country of 160 million people.

Shahed belongs to the governing Awami League party headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and is a member of its foreign affairs subcommittee. He has more than 50 illegal cases pending against him across the country on various charges including forgery and cheating. Another doctor and her husband were also arrested recently on similar charges of falsifying test results.

Local media reports say the scams could hurt Bangladesh's earnings from overseas workers. Last week, Italy suspended all flights from Bangladesh to Rome after some Bangladeshis reportedly presented fake negative test reports for the coronavirus. Bangladesh earns about $19 billion a year from about 10 million overseas workers. Authorities said about 15,000 Bangladeshi workers with jobs in Italy remain stranded in Bangladesh and it is unclear whether they will be able to travel to the European country.

Bangladesh has reopened businesses including its main export-earning garment sector after a monthslong closure.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wealthy donors help Biden best Trump in Q2 U.S. election fundraising

Wealthy donors are giving Democrat Joe Biden a leg up in the U.S. presidential election money chase.Biden and his allies reeled in 282.1 million from April through June, beating Republican President Donald Trump in quarterly fundraising for...

UK begins easing lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot Leicester

The British government on Thursday eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester but said the central English city was still suffering above-average infection rates and some restrictions must remain.Were now in ...

No plan to denotify sanctuary area until nod: TN govt to HC

Chennai, July 16 PTI The Madras High Court was on Thursday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that it has only sent a proposal to the central wildlife board to denotify a portion of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary for commercial and industri...

Sisi says Egypt won't stand idle in Libya if security is threatened

Egypt will not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan security, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday, after lawmakers allied to commander Khalifa Haftar urged Cairo to intervene militarily in Libyas ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020