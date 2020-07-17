Left Menu
Nick Cannon takes time off from U.S. radio show, stays with 'Masked Singer'

Cannon on Wednesday issued an apology for remarks he made in a podcast last month concerning the unsubstantiated claim often asserted by hate groups that Jews control the music industry and the media. He said his comments "reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from." Fox television on Wednesday stood by Cannon, who is host and executive producer of music reality series "The Masked Singer," one of its most-watched shows.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-07-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nick Cannon said on Thursday he was stepping away for a while from his radio show after an uproar over anti-Semitic comments that led to him being dropped by one television network but kept on as host of "The Masked Singer." "I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education," Cannon said on Twitter. His "Nick Cannon Mornings" show is syndicated nationwide

"I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together," he added. Cannon on Wednesday issued an apology for remarks he made in a podcast last month concerning the unsubstantiated claim often asserted by hate groups that Jews control the music industry and the media.

He said his comments "reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from." Fox television on Wednesday stood by Cannon, who is host and executive producer of music reality series "The Masked Singer," one of its most-watched shows. The network said in a statement that while it condemned all forms of hate and bigotry, it believed Cannon's apology was sincere.

"On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation," Fox said in a statement. Fox's statement followed the ViacomCBS media company severing its ties with Cannon, who produces multiple shows for its Nickelodeon and MTV platforms including sketch comedy series sing "Wild 'N Out" and "TeenNick."

