Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Netflix names content chief Ted Sarandos co-CEO, forecasts weaker growth

Those restrictions led to "huge growth in the first half of the year," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders, but "as a result we expect less growth for the second half of 2020 compared to the prior year." Shares of Netflix, which ranked among the biggest gainers of the pandemic, plunged 9.5% to $477.15 in after-hours trading. With the new members, the world's dominant streaming service reached nearly 193 million paying online customers.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 03:43 IST
UPDATE 4-Netflix names content chief Ted Sarandos co-CEO, forecasts weaker growth

Netflix Inc on Thursday elevated its content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, making the 20-year veteran of the pioneering streaming video service a clear successor to co-founder Reed Hastings. The promotion came as Netflix forecast its subscriber growth during the coronavirus pandemic would slow even more than Wall Street expected during the third quarter, sending its shares tumbling 9.5% in after-hours trading.

Sarandos will continue his role leading the content operations. In a blog post https://bit.ly/30gU8rs Hastings said he had no plans to depart anytime soon. "It’s why I am so excited about being at Netflix for the decade ahead," Hastings wrote. For July through September, Netflix forecast it would add 2.5 million new paid streaming customers around the world. Analysts on averaged expected a projection of 5.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/2DQW1n9)

"Investors are disappointed by the weak future guidance and see the initial boost from the pandemic coming to an end," Haris Anwar, Investing.com senior analyst, said. For the June quarter, the company reported diluted earnings per share of $1.59, below analyst forecasts of $1.81. Revenue climbed 25% to $6.1 billion.

Netflix added 10.1 million streaming subscribers from April through June as the coronavirus forced people around the world to shelter at home. Those restrictions led to "huge growth in the first half of the year," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders, but "as a result we expect less growth for the second half of 2020 compared to the prior year." Shares of Netflix, which ranked among the biggest gainers of the pandemic, plunged 9.5% to $477.15 in after-hours trading.

With the new members, the world's dominant streaming service reached nearly 193 million paying online customers. Netflix is trying to win new customers and outrun the competition as viewers embrace online viewing. The pandemic sparked new interest in the service as people around the world were told to stay home, movie theaters went dark and sports leagues canceled live games. The second-quarter gains were expected, Fitch Ratings director Patrice Cucinello said, but she questioned if the benefits would last.

"Do they have to give back some of these subscribers once people aren’t locked in their homes?" she asked. New releases during the quarter included "Space Force," "Too Hot to Handle," a Jerry Seinfeld comedy special and new seasons of "Money Heist" and "Dead to Me."

Netflix's membership rolls rose even as it faced more streaming competition than ever. Walt Disney Co's Disney+ came online in November, and AT&T Inc debuted HBO Max in May, among other newcomers. The new programming schedule for Netflix remained "largely intact" for 2020, the company said, despite a widespread halt to production of new film and TV shows amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2021, the disruption likely will lead to more of Netflix's major titles being released in the second half of the year, the company said. The total number of original film and TV shows in 2021 should exceed 2020, it added.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom on Friday

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become Sir Tom on Friday when he is knighted by Queen Elizabeth. The World War Two...

Firefighters put out flames aboard U.S. Navy ship in San Diego; vessel's future unknown

Crews have extinguished all known fires aboard a U.S. Navy warship that burned for four days at its mooring in San Diego, a top admiral said on Thursday, but it was still unclear if the Bonhomme Richard could be saved.Firefighters were comb...

Soccer-Real Madrid title win will go down in history, says president Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid tribute to his players and coach Zinedine Zidane after they wrapped up the La Liga title on Thursday, saying their triumph after the long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic would forever be rememb...

Rangers placed LHP Martin (COVID-19) on IL

The Texas Rangers on Thursday placed left-hander Brett Martin on the injured list due to his positive test for COVID-19, according to reports. Martin tested positive approximately two weeks ago and was experiencing mild symptoms of the viru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020