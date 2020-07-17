Left Menu
Development News Edition

25,000 employees could be furloughed, says American Airlines

With coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on the airline industry, American Airlines said on Wednesday that it is sending notices to 25,000 employees that they could be furloughed come Oct. 1.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 11:39 IST
25,000 employees could be furloughed, says American Airlines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on the airline industry, American Airlines said on Wednesday that it is sending notices to 25,000 employees that they could be furloughed come Oct. 1. This comes despite the airline receiving billions in government support. The $2 trillion relief package, also known as Cares Act provided more than $50 billion in the form of grants and loans for airlines to keep frontline workers on the job.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the announcement is the second this month from a major US carrier, with United Airlines notifying nearly 36,000 of its employees last week that they could be furloughed come October. "We hate taking this step, as we know the impact it has on our hardworking team members," Doug Parker, the airline's chief executive, and Robert Isom, American's president, wrote in a letter to employees, reported Washington Post.

As per the report, in their letter, Parker and Isom said they had hoped that the government-backed relief package signed in March would allow them to avoid furloughs "because we believed demand for air travel would steadily rebound by Oct. 1 as the impact of COVID-19 dissipated. That, unfortunately, has not been the case." Worldwide, the coronavirus cases have surpassed 13 million while the death toll has crossed half-a-million. In the US, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 3,574,371 while the death toll has risen to 138,358, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

American Airlines received $5.8 billion as part of the Payroll Support Program, and earlier this month, it signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Treasury to receive a loan of approximately $4.75 billion. But the executives noted that June revenue was 80 percent lesser as compared to the previous year. Though the airline is issuing 25,000 notices, it hopes to ultimately reduce the number of employees it will have to furlough by encouraging some to take early retirement, unpaid leaves, or early-out programs.

According to the report, Parker and Isom said the airline supports efforts by employee unions calling on Congress to extend the Payroll Support Program through March 31. Several countries across the world put strict restrictions on movement in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, thus severely impacting the airline industry.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian researchers invent 20-minute coronavirus blood test

Researchers in Australia have devised a test that can determine novel coronavirus infection in about 20 minutes using blood samples in what they say is a world-first breakthrough. The researchers at Monash University said their test can det...

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 fleet early on coronavirus woes

British Airways, the worlds largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50-years, Boeings Queen of the Skies has ...

S. Korean National Assembly Speaker invites Pyongyang to hold inter-parliamentary talks

South Korean National Assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug during his address in the parliament at the ceremony on the 72nd Day of the Constitution of South Korea on Friday invited North Korea to hold talks between the parliaments of the two c...

Over 1 million: India joins U.S., Brazil in grim coronavirus club

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns. Given Indias ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020