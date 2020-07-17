S. Korea revokes operation permits of 2 anti-DPRK civic groups over leafleting

South Korea on Friday decided to revoke the operating permits of two civic groups for having sent leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said in a statement that the government canceled the operation licenses of two local civic groups after comprehensively reviewing their explanation and relevant materials.

The ministry noted that the groups' scattering of anti-DPRK leaflets did not meet the purpose of their establishment and violated the license terms as the leafleting severely hampered the government's inter-Korean policy. It said the leafleting endangered the lives and safety of people residing near the inter-Korean border and escalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The civic groups delivered anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the inter-Korean border by flying balloons or setting the sealed plastic bottles into the ocean near the border areas. About a month earlier, the unification ministry had filed a legal complaint against the two civic groups for violating the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation act.

Tensions mounted on the peninsula as the DPRK demolished the inter-Korean liaison office building in the DPRK's border city of Kaesong last month in protest against the anti-Pyongyang leaflets. The DPRK has also cut all communication lines with South Korea.