Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in Geneva on Friday that “the number of people in the world who need humanitarian assistance has more than doubled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global lockdown of economies and societies.” At the beginning of the year, humanitarian agencies targeted around 110 million people, he said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:05 IST
UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations is increasing to USD 10.3 billion its appeal for humanitarian aid funding to handle the fallout from the coronavirus crisis around the world. Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in Geneva on Friday that "the number of people in the world who need humanitarian assistance has more than doubled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global lockdown of economies and societies." At the beginning of the year, humanitarian agencies targeted around 110 million people, he said. They now need to reach 250 million in 63 countries.

Laerke said the U.N. initially asked for USD 2 billlion in late March for the immediate response. That was increased to USD 6.7 billion in May. He said the appeal does cover basic health services but the bulk of it is related to non-health needs, such as food, water, sanitation, and shelter.

He added that "we are seeing a huge increase in the number of starving people, which could reach some 270 million by the end of the year." So far, the UN has received USD 1.7 billion.

