Norway arrests British man suspected of plane bomb threat

The incident triggered a massive security operation at the Norwegian capital's Gardermoen airport and the plane was escorted to Norway by the Royal Danish Air Force's F-16 fighter jets. Flight FR1392 from Stansted airport with 142 passengers and six crew members landed safely at Gardermoen early afternoon Friday, officials said.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:12 IST
Norway arrests British man suspected of plane bomb threat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Norwegian authorities say they have arrested a 51-year-old British man suspected of issuing a bomb threat midair during a Ryanair flight from London to Oslo.

Flight FR1392 from Stansted airport with 142 passengers and six crew members landed safely at Gardermoen early afternoon Friday, officials said. Norwegian police tweeted "a Ryanair plane has received a bomb threat while in the air. The plane has landed safely on the runway. The situation is unclear. We are on site with great forces." Police said later the situation was under control by the authorities with all passengers evacuated and the plane being examined by emergency, counter-terrorism and bomb squads.

Operational police head Olav Unnestad told Norwegian newspaper VG that the arrest of the British man went smoothly. "We have initiated an investigation into the case and will interrogate the man as soon as possible," Unnestad says.

VG said that Ryanair crew allegedly discovered a note suggesting a threat on the plane. There was no immediate comment available from Ryanair.

