Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Chauthaiwale writes to US envoy to India on 'predicaments of H1-visa holders'

Bharatiya Janata Party Foreign Affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale on Friday wrote to Kenneth I Juster, the US Ambassador to India, highlighting predicaments of H1-visa holders due to the recently announced restrictions by the US government on H1 and H4 applications and even routine renewals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:57 IST
Vijay Chauthaiwale writes to US envoy to India on 'predicaments of H1-visa holders'
BJP Foreign Affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party Foreign Affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale on Friday wrote to Kenneth I Juster, the US Ambassador to India, highlighting predicaments of H1-visa holders due to the recently announced restrictions by the US government on H1 and H4 applications and even routine renewals. "As you must be aware, a significant number of dependents of H1 visa holders are stranded in India as the US Embassy and Consulates have offered only limited services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally a large number of minor dependents of such individuals - minors who maybe US citizens and passport holders - have not been able to return to homes in the US because a parent (usually a mother) who has held an H4 visa and is dependent on an H1 spouse has not been able to return. Some of the families have been in India for several months now," Chauthaiwale said in the letter.

"I am enclosing a representative list of about 300 individuals affected and suffering emotional trauma due to these factors. I am sure there are many more. In the past few days, social media platforms have reported this as a widespread humanitarian problem." It further read, "I fully understand that issuing visas and permitting entry to categories of foreigners is the sovereign right of a country. Even so, given the desperate situation in which some of the dependents and their families find themselves, I would urge you to explore avenues for an imaginative solution, by way of an exemption or any other mechanism that may be appropriate."

US President Donald Trump on June 23 had prolonged a ban on US employment permits to year-end and broaden it to include H1-B visas used widely in the tech industry to ensure American workers take first priority as the nation starts recovering from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. "President Trump is extending the pause on new immigrant visas through the end of the year to ensure we continue putting American workers first during our ongoing coronavirus recovery," the White House said.

"President Trump is building on this measure with an additional pause on several job-related non-immigrant visas -- H-1Bs, H-2Bs without a nexus to the food-supply chain, certain H-4s, as well as Ls and certain Js -- preserving jobs for American citizens," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya shifted to hospital days after testing COVID-19 positive

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Friday were shifted to a city hospital, almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on...

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan as he reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with top military brass, officials said. At a high-lev...

Intense rainfall over north, northeast from July 19-21, may accentuate flood conditions: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD Friday forecast heavy rains over north and northeast India and issued a red warning for West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya from July 19-21. It also issued a red warning for Arunachal Pradesh from 19-20 ...

Warning: Italy's Mafias eye EU's billions in recovery funds

Italys anti-Mafia investigators issued a warning Friday that mobsters will try to get some of hundreds of billions of euros in European Union recovery aid after the pandemic. As EU country leaders were huddling in Brussels about the amount ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020