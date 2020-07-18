Left Menu
Veteran foreign correspondent Christopher Dickey dies at 68

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-07-2020
Veteran foreign correspondent Christopher Dickey dies at 68
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Christopher Dickey, a veteran foreign correspondent, and author who was a Paris-based editor for The Daily Beast, has died. The Daily Beast reports that he died Thursday at 68.

The son of novelist James Dickey, he also worked for The Washington Post and Newsweek in a globe-trotting reporting career that took him through Central America, the Middle East, and Europe. His work also appeared in Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and The New Republic. Dickey was the author of "Saving the City," about the New York City Police Department's counter-terrorism unit, and "Our Man in Charleston: Britain's Secret Agent in the Civil War South," published in 2015.

He was a consummate reporter, and mentor to a generation of journalists who followed him, Barbie Latza Nadeau, a Rome-based correspondent for The Daily Beast, wrote in Dickey's obituary. "He was truly the best reporter I ever met — friends to spymasters and sheikhs, cardinals and cops, insurgents and intellectuals — and all he ever wanted was for anyone he mentored to try to beat him to a source," she wrote.

