Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida police: Man shot, wounded after attacking officer

Restaurant employees had called police about a man causing a disturbance in the parking lot, officials said. Perkins attacked the first arriving officer, knocking him unconscious, Interim Chief Victor Gualillo said. Perkins was still stomping the officer's head when a second officer arrived and ordered him to the ground, authorities said. Perkins initially complied but then got back up and refused commands to halt, officials said.

PTI | Atlanticbeach | Updated: 18-07-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 07:33 IST
Florida police: Man shot, wounded after attacking officer

A Florida police officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old Black man who had just attacked another officer, authorities said. Jaden Domani Perkins was shot outside a Panera Bread restaurant Thursday morning in Atlantic Beach, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Atlantic Beach is located east of Jacksonville. Restaurant employees had called police about a man causing a disturbance in the parking lot, officials said.

Perkins attacked the first arriving officer, knocking him unconscious, Interim Chief Victor Gualillo said. Perkins was still stomping the officer's head when a second officer arrived and ordered him to the ground, authorities said.

Perkins initially complied but then got back up and refused commands to halt, officials said. Perkins rushed the officer and tried to grab his gun, prompting the officer to fire one shot, the chief said.

Perkins was hospitalized in serious condition. The first officer also was hospitalized with severe head and facial injuries.

Perkins faces an attempted murder charge, police said. Officials did not identify the officers involved or their races.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Perkins..

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Amshipora

Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian, said Defence Public Relations Officer PRO Srinagar. The operation is still in progress.An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amsh...

Biden warns of Russian election meddling after receiving intelligence briefings

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday he is now getting intelligence briefings, and has been told Russia continues to try to meddle in Novembers U.S. election.China also was conducting activities designed for ...

Hemant Soren orders Godda DC to probe after Dalit family forced to vacate house

Taking cognisance of alleged atrocities on a Dalit family being committed in the Godda district, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered the District Commissioner to take prompt action after investigating the issue.Soren was made aware thro...

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 for second day in a row

For a second day in a row, U.S. coronavirus cases rose by over 70,000 as Americans clashed over wearing masks and whether to reopen schools in a few weeks. Cases on Friday rose by at least 70,674 after climbing by a record 77,499 on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020