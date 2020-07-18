Austria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult

Austria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficultReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:45 IST
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday that new proposals on a massive EU stimulus fund were a step forward. "In summary, it is going well," Kurz said from Brussels. "Things are moving in the right direction."
But he added that discussions were "difficult, as expected".
