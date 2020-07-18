Six militants arrested in Pakistan
Pakistan police on Saturday arrested six militants of a Balochistan-based separatist group, who were planning a "major attack" in Karachi. Speaking to the media, SSP Fida Hussain Janori said the terror plot was foiled and, along with the arrests, large amount of ammunition has been recovered.PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 22:37 IST
Pakistan police on Saturday arrested six militants of a Balochistan-based separatist group, who were planning a "major attack" in Karachi. Speaking to the media, SSP Fida Hussain Janori said the terror plot was foiled and, along with the arrests, large amount of ammunition has been recovered. "These militants were planning a major terror act in Karachi and have confessed to have attacked security forces and police in Balochistan in the past," he said. The accused were not identified.
The police recovered five rocket launchers, Klashnikov rifles, rounds of ammunition, hand grenades and other explosives from the militants. Janori said the network was being operated from Afghanistan. The arrests come after four armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi late last month.
