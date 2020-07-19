Left Menu
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19: media Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 10:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Paper made up quotes to defame Depp; Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19 and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19: media

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday. Rai's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also major Bollywood celebrities, were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital early this week, the highest-profile patients in India's epidemic of COVID-19.

Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema

While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine. As part of Paris Plages, the yearly transformation of sections of the Seine into man-made beaches, moviegoers on Saturday were able to board 38 electric boats for a free showing of the 2018 French comedy "Le Grand Bain".

Paper made up quotes to defame Depp, actress tells UK libel trial

Actress and #MeToo campaigner Katherine Kendall said on Friday Britain's Sun newspaper had deliberately misused her quotes in an article which labelled Hollywood star Johnny Depp a "wife beater". Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of that newspaper for libel over the article, saying he had never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard, and it was Heard that hit him during their volatile relationship.

Some K-Pop stars' accounts on TikTok's sister app in China, Douyin, blocked from view

Some K-pop stars' accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok's China equivalent Douyin, Reuters' checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea's media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy non-compliance. The reasons for the blocks were unknown, but the move also comes after remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

