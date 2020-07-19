Left Menu
Development News Edition

China raises flood alert levels along Huai River

Torrential rains have battered China for two weeks from Chongqing in the southwest to Shanghai on the east coast. Several regions alongside the Yangtze River, including Wuhan city in Hubei province and in Jiangxi province, where China's largest freshwater lake is located, declared the highest flood alerts.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 12:00 IST
China raises flood alert levels along Huai River
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China on Sunday raised the flood alert level in the Huai River region in the country's east to Level II from Level III, the second highest on its four-tier scale, after days of torrential downpours and amid expectations of further heavy rainfall. Ten reservoirs on the Huai River have seen water levels exceeding warning levels by as much as 6.85 metres, according to the Huaihe River Commission of China's Ministry of Water Resources.

The 1,000km (620 mile) Huai River flows through major agriculture and manufacturing hubs in Henan, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces. Torrential rains have battered China for two weeks from Chongqing in the southwest to Shanghai on the east coast.

Several regions alongside the Yangtze River, including Wuhan city in Hubei province and in Jiangxi province, where China's largest freshwater lake is located, declared the highest flood alerts. "Floods are occurring at the same time at the Yantze River, Huai River and Tai Lake...The flood prevention situation is very severe," the water resources ministry said. Water levels in the region were likely to exceed the maximum level that reservoirs can withstand, the ministry added.

At Lake Tai, on the border of the wealthy coastal provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, water levels have already risen above the safety guaranteed level, according to government data. The summer rainy season brings floods to China almost every year but the impact of the disruption they cause is being felt further afield as Chinese goods become more important in global supply chains for various items, including personal protective equipment, vital in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Part of old building collapses in Panaji; three hurt

A portion of an old building collapsed in Panaji city in the early hours of Sunday after heavy rains, a fire and emergency services official said. Three people who were sleeping in the building got trapped under the debris but were rescued ...

Netflix sets release date for Tom Holland-starrer 'The Devil All the Time'

The Devil All the Time, fronted by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, is set to start streaming from September 16, Netflix has announced. The streamer made the announcement on its official Netflix Film page on Twitter.The film is based on Donald ...

Badminton World Federation approves proposal to ensure geographical, gender representation in its Council

The Badminton World Federation BWF has announced that it has approved the proposal to ensure geographical and gender representation on the BWF Council. It was approved during the BWFs 81st BWF Annual General Meeting and first virtual AGM we...

Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu, the first serving Israeli prime minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020