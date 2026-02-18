Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fireworks Explosion in Hubei Amid Lunar New Year
A deadly explosion at a fireworks shop in China's Hubei province killed 12 as the nation observes the Lunar New Year. It marks the second accident this season, raising concerns about fireworks safety. Authorities are investigating the incidents, urging caution during the festive period.
A tragic explosion at a fireworks shop in China's Hubei province claimed 12 lives as the nation celebrates the Lunar New Year, according to state media on Wednesday. The incident follows a similar explosion, heightening concerns over safety during the festive period.
Emergency services extinguished the blaze in Xiangyang town, central Hubei, on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency. Investigators are actively probing the cause of the explosion, although details remain scarce.
Fireworks, a key element of Lunar New Year celebrations, have been linked to multiple accidents, with a previous incident in Jiangsu province resulting in eight deaths. The central government has issued warnings regarding fireworks dangers, emphasizing the associated risks during the Spring Festival, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
