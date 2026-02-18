Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fireworks Explosion in Hubei Amid Lunar New Year

A deadly explosion at a fireworks shop in China's Hubei province killed 12 as the nation observes the Lunar New Year. It marks the second accident this season, raising concerns about fireworks safety. Authorities are investigating the incidents, urging caution during the festive period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fireworks Explosion in Hubei Amid Lunar New Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A tragic explosion at a fireworks shop in China's Hubei province claimed 12 lives as the nation celebrates the Lunar New Year, according to state media on Wednesday. The incident follows a similar explosion, heightening concerns over safety during the festive period.

Emergency services extinguished the blaze in Xiangyang town, central Hubei, on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency. Investigators are actively probing the cause of the explosion, although details remain scarce.

Fireworks, a key element of Lunar New Year celebrations, have been linked to multiple accidents, with a previous incident in Jiangsu province resulting in eight deaths. The central government has issued warnings regarding fireworks dangers, emphasizing the associated risks during the Spring Festival, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
2
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India
3
Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

 India
4
Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026