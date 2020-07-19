Hong Kong tightens anti-coronavirus measures

Hong Kong is tightening anti-coronavirus measures following a recent surge in cases. The wearing of masks will be mandatory in all public places and nonessential civil servants will again work from home. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam introduced the measures on Sunday, saying the situation in the Asian financial hub is "really critical" and that she sees "no sign" that it's under control.

Travellers flying to Hong Kong from areas where the risk of infection is considered particularly severe will have to show a negative coronavirus test before boarding their flight, undergo another test upon arrival and undergo a 14-day quarantine in a hotel. Previously, those arriving could quarantine themselves at home. The nations included in the new regulation were given as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa. Hong Kong had appeared to have largely contained the coronavirus, but new cases reported last week have brought the city's total to 1,777, including 12 deaths.

China, which runs Hong Kong as a semi-autonomous region, has ordered all arrivals from Hong Kong to be quarantined for two weeks, sharply reducing the volume of cross-border traffic..