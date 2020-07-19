Turkey has suspended flights to Iran amid coronavirus outbreak- Iran aviation official

Turkey has suspended flights to Iran amid coronavirus outbreak- Iran aviation officialReuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 16:51 IST
Turkey has suspended flights to Iran amid a coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic Republic, a spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, Reza Jafarzadeh, said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA news agency.
The suspension of flights had begun on Saturday, he said.
