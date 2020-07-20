Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actress Heard to be quizzed over her Depp 'wife beater' claims

Depp, one of the world's highest-paid movie stars, is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over an article which labelled him a "wife beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise. The paper says the article's claims are true and the court has been told that Heard, 34, accuses her ex-husband of attacking her on at least 14 occasions between 2013 and 2016 when he became enraged after drinking or taking drugs to excess.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 04:32 IST
Actress Heard to be quizzed over her Depp 'wife beater' claims

Actress Amber Heard will be questioned about her allegations that she suffered domestic abuse at the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp when she begins giving evidence on Monday as part of the Hollywood star's libel case against a British tabloid.

The High Court in London has heard two weeks of testimony, including five days of evidence from Depp himself, which has laid bare the couple's volatile relationship and some shocking claims from both parties. Depp, one of the world's highest-paid movie stars, is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over an article which labelled him a "wife beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.

The paper says the article's claims are true and the court has been told that Heard, 34, accuses her ex-husband of attacking her on at least 14 occasions between 2013 and 2016 when he became enraged after drinking or taking drugs to excess. Depp, 57, denies ever being violent, saying she is lying and that she had regularly assaulted him. While the case strictly concerns whether the paper defamed him, it has become, in effect, a trial to decide which of them is telling the truth.

During his five days giving evidence, the court has heard extensive details about Depp's issues with alcohol and drugs and his "binges" with other celebrities. Citing emails and text messages between Depp, Heard, his staff and friends, the Sun's lawyer Sasha Wass has argued that the actor turned into an alter ego - "the monster" - when intoxicated or under the influence of cocaine.

Rages brought on by jealousy or his anger at Heard's attempts to curb his excesses had led to violence: He was accused of kicking, slapping, and punching his ex-wife, pulling out clumps of her hair, throwing a phone at her and on one occasion, headbutting her. The court has been shown pictures of Heard with two black eyes and another facial injury which she says he caused.

Depp says the accusations are a hoax, with some allegations collated for years as part of an insurance policy by Heard. So far, witnesses called by his legal team have concurred with his version of events. His former long-term partner Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two children, and actress Winona Ryder, to whom he was engaged in the 1990s, said he was never violent and do not believe the allegations.

His friends, security staff and assistants say Heard was abusive and violent towards him, while others, including a police officer, have cast doubt on her claims, saying they never saw her with the visible injuries she alleges Depp caused. Depp also told the court that Heard had severed the tip of his finger when she threw a large vodka bottle at him during one explosive row, and that either she or one of her friends had defecated in their shared bed as a prank.

He also accuses her of having affairs with co-stars and with Tesla chief Elon Musk. Heard is due to give her side in evidence over three days, and her sister Whitney may also be called later in the week as one of the witnesses who back her account of events.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Canada confirms black boxes of downed Ukrainian airliner arrive in Paris

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed in a tweet httpsbit.ly30uHtB1 on Sunday that the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 people on board in January had arrived in Paris, ending a months...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Sun-seekers crowd Barcelona beaches, defying coronavirus stay-at-home advicePeople sunbathed and played in the sea along Barcelonas beaches on Sunday, ignoring pleas from Catalan authorit...

Trump, Portland mayor clash over causes of escalating unrest

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned protests in Portland, Oregon, and violence in Democrat-run cities on Sunday as his Republican administration moves to intervene in urban centers he says have lost control of anti-racism demonstrations. ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Veteran RHP Chacin granted release by TwinsSeeing his options for a spot in the Minnesota Twins rotation dwindling, veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin on Sunday was granted a release fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020