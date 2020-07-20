Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, Chinese embassies in Myanmar spar over Hong Kong, South China Sea

The US and Chinese embassies in Myanmar got engaged in a war of words after an American diplomat accused Beijing of eroding Myanmar's sovereignty.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:16 IST
US, Chinese embassies in Myanmar spar over Hong Kong, South China Sea
US and Chinese flags. Image Credit: ANI

The US and Chinese embassies in Myanmar got engaged in a war of words after an American diplomat accused Beijing of eroding Myanmar's sovereignty. In an op-ed written for US Embassy, Myanmar, Ambassador George N Sibley lashed out at China for aggressively cracking down on the independent democratic spirit of Hong Kong. The US embassy also highlighted that Chinese actions in the South China Sea and Hong Kong are part of a "larger pattern to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors".

Responding to US' remarks, the Chinese embassy accused the US of "outrageously smearing" China and driving a wedge with its South-East Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. The Chinese embassy, in the statement, also said that US agencies abroad were doing "disgusting things" to contain China and had shown a "selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face".

In the op-ed, Sibley related Chinese actions in the South China Sea and Hong Kong with large-scale Chinese investment projects in Myanmar. The US diplomat said that Beijing has used similar behavior to intimidate, threaten, and undermine Myanmar's sovereignty closer to home.

"Instead of demarcating fisheries, it takes the shape of unregulated banana plantations in Kachin state that thrive on forced labor and damage the environment. Instead of spurious maritime claims, it takes the shape of unregulated investment and corruption in the mining and forestry sectors," he wrote. "Instead of island-building, it takes the shape of infrastructure projects and special economic zones that pile on debt and cede regulatory control and benefit China far more than they do the people of Myanmar," Sibley said.

The Chinese embassy said that the US "maliciously slandered and discredited" China's large-scale investment projects in Myanmar. It also accused Washington of instigating social organizations to obstruct China's projects in Myanmar, attempting to interfere with China-Myanmar cooperation and instigating relations between the two peoples. The Chinese mission also warned people that if "American conspiracy succeeds", the people of Myanmar will ultimately suffer the most.

China said that the statement showed a "sour grapes" attitude by the US toward "flourishing China-Myanmar relations" and was "another farce on a global tour by the US authorities to shift the attention on domestic problems and seek selfish political gains". The online spar comes at a time when US-China relations are at an all-time low. Ties between the two countries soured on a variety of issues including human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong national security law, and coronavirus.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Cazorla reaches agreement with Qatar's Al Sadd

Qatari side Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Santi Cazorla after the Spanish midfielder confirmed his departure from La Liga side Villarreal, the Qatar Stars League club announced on Monday. Cazorla, 35, played his final game for V...

The New Normal - How Marriott on Wheels changed the rules of the game to bring great food to your home

There was a time, in the not too distant past, when balmy Sunday brunches meant languorous hours by the pool, nibbling on delectable kathi rolls, biting into juicy kebabs and exchanging the weeks news with friends and loved ones. When cosy ...

FEATURE-Drones to robots: Pandemic fuels U.S. autonomous delivery

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, July 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cough medicine, snacks, baking ingredients Kelly Passek has shopping delivered weekly to her yard in Christiansburg, Virginia - by a drone.The flying vehicle comes with litt...

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Australia's Victoria state

Australias hard-hit Victoria state recorded a third daily COVID-19 tally below a record 428 cases reported last week, but the state government leader said on Monday it was too early to tell what impact a second lockdown was having. Since 42...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020