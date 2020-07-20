Left Menu
Canada doesn't put much credibility into interim Iran report on Ukraine jet downing

Canada does not put much credibility into Iran's interim report on the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, which Tehran blamed on a misaligned radar and human error, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday. "I don't put much credibility into that report.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@FP_Champagne)

"I don't put much credibility into that report. It's not just the result of human error - I think that would be an oversimplification of what really happened," he said in a phone interview. All 176 people aboard - including 57 Canadians - died after two missiles hit the plane shortly take-off from Tehran.

