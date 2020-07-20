Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes sanctions on Chechen leader over human rights violations

The U.S. Department of State on Monday imposed sanctions on the leader of Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, barring him from traveling to the United States over accusations of gross violations of human rights, including torture. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement he was concerned that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was using the novel coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to inflict further human rights abuses on people in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:33 IST
U.S. imposes sanctions on Chechen leader over human rights violations
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Department of State on Monday imposed sanctions on the leader of Russia's southern region of Chechnya, barring him from traveling to the United States over accusations of gross violations of human rights, including torture.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement he was concerned that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was using the novel coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to inflict further human rights abuses on people in the region. "The Department has extensive credible information that Kadyrov is responsible for numerous gross violations of human rights dating back more than a decade, including torture and extrajudicial killings," Pompeo said.

Kadyrov responded to Monday's announcement on his Telegram channel with a photo of him smiling and standing in what appears to be an armory filled with weapons, holding light machine guns with tripods. "Pompeo, we accept the fight. This will get interesting," he said.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, wrote on Facebook in response to the sanctions: "It will be difficult to respond tit-for-tat, but we will think of something." Washington's action also bars Kadyrov's spouse and daughters from traveling to the United States.

The United States has previously blacklisted Kadyrov, including under a 2012 law known as the Magnitsky Act, which imposed visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials linked to the death in prison of Sergei Magnitsky, a 37-year-old Russian auditor and whistleblower. Kadyrov became head of Chechnya in 2007 in the aftermath of two brutal wars between Russia's military and separatist and Islamist forces following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Moscow credits Kadyrov with reining in a radical Islamist insurgency in the mainly Muslim North Caucasus region, but human rights advocates accuse him of presiding over widespread abuses.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot calls Pilot names, MLA alleges he was offered crores to join BJP

The Ashok Gehlot camp sharpened its attack on Sachin Pilot on Monday, with the chief minister calling him useless and another loyalist alleging that the dissident Congress leader had himself offered him crores to switch sides. Pilot reacted...

Opportune moment to minimise external dependencies: AM Naik

LT Group Chairman A M Naik has said this is the opportune moment to minimise external dependencies as the world is witnessing groundswell of opinion against China and seeking viable alternative supply sources. In the annual report released ...

White House, Congress jockey in looming showdown over coronavirus aid

President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers in Congress laid out their priorities for new coronavirus legislation on Monday, while Democrats warned that any partisan Republican measure would be met by unified opposition. In a meeting at...

Ranveer flaunts new hair-do by Deepika, says 'I like it'

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday flaunted his new hairstyle made by beloved wife Deepika Padukone. Hair by deepikapadukone, wrote the 35-year-old actor on Instagram as he shared his picture in the new hair-do on Instagram. The Ramleela actor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020