Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran executes man convicted of spying for U.S., Israel

An Iranian convicted of spying for U.S. and Israeli intelligence was executed on Monday, according to Iran's official IRIB news agency. Last month, the judiciary said Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, who was arrested in 2018, had spied on former Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, adding, however, that the case was not connected to Soleimani’s killing earlier this year.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:11 IST
Iran executes man convicted of spying for U.S., Israel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Iranian convicted of spying for U.S. and Israeli intelligence was executed on Monday, according to Iran's official IRIB news agency.

Last month, the judiciary said Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, who was arrested in 2018, had spied on former Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, adding, however, that the case was not connected to Soleimani's killing earlier this year. On Jan. 3, a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.

A report aired on Iranian state TV on Monday included footage of Mousavi-Majd talking about meeting with contacts from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel's Mossad as well as audio of an alleged conversation between him and a CIA agent in English. Mousavi-Majd moved from Iran to Syria with his family as a child and his familiarity with that country allowed him to collect intelligence on Iranian military advisors there, the report said.

The execution comes at a time when millions of Iranians have taken to social media to protest against the death sentences awarded to three men accused of participating in anti-government protests last November. Their executions have been suspended, one of their attorneys, Babak Paknia, said on Sunday.

Rights activists said the sentences for the three men were aimed at intimidating future protesters. Witnesses said security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators in the southwestern city of Behbahan who were protesting against economic problems but also the death sentences against the three men.

The Farsi hashtag "Don't execute" was tweeted millions of times last week.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

TN police tells YouTube to block channel having offensive content against hymn on Lord Muruga

YouTube has been asked to block a channel that has offensive content, including a post against popular Tamil Hindu hymn Kanda Sashti Kavacham and two more men were held, taking the total arrests in the case to four, police said here on Mond...

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.Depp is suing News Group New...

Serum to apply for local trials on Oxford's vaccine in a week: CEO

With the trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showing encouraging results, Serum Institute of India SII on Monday said it will apply for licence from the Indian regulator to start clinical trials o...

COVID-19: Jubilant Generics gets nod to manufacture, market anti-viral drug Remdesivir

After Hetero, Cipla and Mylan, another pharmaceutical major Jubilant Generics Ltd, Uttar Pradesh was given permission by Indias drug regulator on Monday to manufacture and market anti-viral drug Remdesivir for restricted emergency use on ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020