Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Hundreds of workers rallied Monday outside the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan and the Massachusetts Statehouse to protest systemic racism and economic inequality — an effort that organizers hoped would grow into a nationwide strike in which tens of thousands of people walked off the job. Dubbed the "Strike for Black Lives," the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen US cities. Where work stoppages are not possible for a full day, participants expected to picket during a lunch break or observe moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence, organizers said.

About 1,500 janitors in San Francisco walked off their jobs and planned to lead a march to City Hall later in the day, according to Fight for USD 15, a labor group that supports raising the U.S. minimum wage to USD 15 an hour. McDonald's cooks and cashiers in Los Angeles and nursing home workers in St. Paul were also striking, the group said. The strikers were to include delivery men and women, fast food employees, ride-share, and airport workers.

In Manhattan, more than 150 union workers rallied outside Trump International Hotel to demand that the Senate and President Donald Trump adopt the HEROES Act, which provides protective equipment, essential pay, and extended unemployment benefits to workers who have not had the option of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. It has already been passed by the House. Rally participants held signs that read, "Black Lives Matter," "Racism is a public health crisis" and "Unions for all." "Today, we're here to demand from those in power, including the man whose name adorns the building, that it's time to dismantle white supremacy and combat police brutality," said Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ, a union representing more than 170,000 office janitors, security workers and doormen on the East Coast.

"Until we have racial justice we cannot have economic, climate or immigrant justice," Bragg said. In Massachusetts, about 200 people, including health care workers, janitors, and other essential employees, joined Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate in front of the Statehouse in Boston.

"We're just being overworked and underpaid, and it makes you sometimes lose your compassion," said Toyai Anderson, 44, who planned to walk off her job as a nursing aide for two hours at Hartford Nursing and Rehab Center in Detroit. "It makes me second guess if I am sure this is my calling." After 13 years on the job, Anderson makes $15.75 an hour. Nationally, the typical nursing aide makes $13.38, according to health care worker advocacy group PCI, and 1 in 4 nursing home workers is Black. Hundreds of other workers were expected to walk off their jobs at six Detroit nursing homes, according to the Service Employees International Union. The workers are demanding higher wages and more safety equipment to keep them from catching and spreading the virus, as well as better health care benefits and paid sick leave.

The strike continues an ongoing global reckoning on race and police brutality set off by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. At noon in each US time zone on Monday, workers are expected to take a knee for about eight minutes — the amount of time prosecutors say a white police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck. "We are ... building a country where Black lives matter in every aspect of society — including in the workplace," said Ash-Lee Henderson, an organizer with the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of over 150 organizations that make up the Black Lives Matter movement.