Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahamas bans American tourists to prevent Covid spread

The Bahamian government has banned travellers from countries where coronavirus cases are surging incessantly, especially the United States, in an effort to prevent the further spread of the virus in the Caribbean nation, CNN reported.

ANI | Nassau | Updated: 21-07-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 04:58 IST
Bahamas bans American tourists to prevent Covid spread
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bahamian government has banned travellers from countries where coronavirus cases are surging incessantly, especially the United States, in an effort to prevent the further spread of the virus in the Caribbean nation, CNN reported. All international commercial flights have been banned from entering the Bahamas, effectively from Wednesday. The only exemptions are visitors from the United Kingdom, European Union and Canada who have tested negative, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a nationally televised address on Sunday (local time).

"Our current situation demands decisive action if we are to avoid being overrun and being defeated by this virus," Minnis said in his address, noting that the Bahamas has confirmed 15 new cases for a total of 153 cases so far. Out of the total, 49 of the cases had been identified since the Bahamas reopened its borders on July 1. Sea vessels carrying commercial passengers will also not be permitted to enter. However, private international flights, charters and yachts from all countries will be allowed.

National airline Bahamasair will end flights to the US immediately and a number of beaches and parks have been closed until further notice, according to Minnis. The Bahamas' move to ban most international travellers, especially Americans, is significant as 50 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) worth USD 5.7 billion comes from tourism alone, according to the Bahamas Investment Authority, with the majority of the 5.5 million tourists who visit the Bahamas each year coming from the US.

But with the US beating its own daily record of new coronavirus cases at least nine times in a month, Minnis was adamant in saying that the Bahamas needed to focus on "saving lives and limiting spread of the virus." "The better we are at this, the more our economy could open up and people could make a living," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEbay nears 9bln deal to combine classified ads business with Norways Adevinta httpson.ft.com2OK...

Anna Nagar incident: Displaced families take shelter at metro station, say 'nobody listening to us'

Around 10-15 families from Anna Nagar, whose houses were damaged due to rainfall have taken shelter at a metro station after water entered their temporary shelter in the recent spell of downpour. They said that no one was paying heed to the...

'Men's rights' lawyer eyed in shooting of NJ judge's family

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound is considered the prime suspect in the shooting of a federal judges family in New Jersey, the FBI said Monday. Roy Den Hollander, ...

Trump tweets image of himself wearing mask and calls it 'patriotic'

US President Donald Trump on Monday took to social media to post an image of himself wearing a face mask and indirectly called the act patriotic -- a clear pivot away from his earlier reluctance to wear a facial covering in public. We are U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020