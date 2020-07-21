Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABC News cuts ties with exec, cites racial insensitivity

In an email to ABC News staff, Walt Disney Television Chairman Peter Rice said the outside inquiry also found that Barbara Fedida “managed in a rough manner and, on occasion, used crass and inappropriate language.” Fedida, who was placed on administrative leave last month, no longer can serve in a “leadership role” and won't be returning to the news division of Disney-owned ABC, Rice said in the email obtained Monday by The Associated Press. According to Rice, outside counsel found that Fedida made some of the “unacceptable” comments first publicly attributed to her in a HuffPost story.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:37 IST
ABC News cuts ties with exec, cites racial insensitivity
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

ABC News has cut ties with a veteran executive after an investigation concluded that she made racially insensitive remarks, according to an internal memo. In an email to ABC News staff, Walt Disney Television Chairman Peter Rice said the outside inquiry also found that Barbara Fedida "managed in a rough manner and, on occasion, used crass and inappropriate language." Fedida, who was placed on administrative leave last month, no longer can serve in a "leadership role" and won't be returning to the news division of Disney-owned ABC, Rice said in the email obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

According to Rice, outside counsel found that Fedida made some of the "unacceptable" comments first publicly attributed to her in a HuffPost story. Nothing was found to support media reports that dozens of complaints about Fedida were filed with human resources or that ABC News paid millions of dollars in confidential settlements related to Fedida, said Rice, who's also co-chairman of Disney Media Networks.

There was no immediate comment from a representative for Fedida, who began as a production assistant for ABC News in 1989 and rose to management ranks. She left to join CBS News in 2006, returned in 2011 and was most recently senior vice president for talent and business. ABC had no comment.

While Rice credited Fedida for contributions she made during her ABC News career, he added that changes would be implemented "given the manner in which Ms. Fedida wielded the power of her position." Business affairs will function separately from talent relations and recruitment, each led separately, Rice said in the email. The company also acknowledges there is "serious work that needs to be done to enhance the culture of inclusion and make further progress on our goal of attracting, fostering and retaining diverse talent." he said, adding that further details would be announced.

In a statement to HuffPost for its June 13 story, Fedida said she has a track record as "a champion" for diversity in network news and called the claims against her "heartbreaking and incredibly misleading." Her departure comes during a period of acute national sensitivity to allegations of racism, prompted by George Floyd's videotaped death while in Minneapolis police custody and ensuing protests and condemnation of inequality.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda to open COVID-19 testing soon for general public says Health Ministry

Rwanda Ministry of Health on Monday, July 20 has disclosed that voluntary testing services for COVID-19 will soon be accessible to the general public, according to a news report by The New Times.This was said in a press conference that brou...

New model connects respiratory droplet physics with COVID-19 spread

Respiratory droplets from a cough or sneeze travel farther and last longer in humid, cold climates than in hot, dry ones, according to a study on droplet physics by an international team of engineers. The researchers incorporated this under...

Travel, Hospitality and F&B body requests Government for waivers to revive tourism in India, drafts a Nine-Point Demand Letter

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 21 ANIPRNewswire A Travel, Hospitality and FB collective by Entrepreneurs Organisation EO has requested the government to provide GST waivers among other demands to revive tourism in India. In a Nine-point Dem...

Gagan Dhawan has introduced Divine Bhakti Box- Perfect gift for children & old angels

New Delhi India July 21 ANIPRNewswire Culture and traditions are the essence of life. They do not just bring along with them rituals but carry forward teachings from one generation to another. With the advent of technology and globalizatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020