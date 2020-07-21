Left Menu
Development News Edition

German synagogue shooter suspect goes on trial amid heavy security

A 28-year old man accused of murdering two people after opening fire on a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur last year was led into a courtroom by armed police for the start of his trial on Tuesday.

Reuters | Magdeburg | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:02 IST
German synagogue shooter suspect goes on trial amid heavy security
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A 28-year old man accused of murdering two people after opening fire on a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur last year was led into a courtroom by armed police for the start of his trial on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Stephan B., is accused of murder on two counts plus attempted murder and incitement. If convicted, he faces a life sentence.

Prosecutors say he has confessed to the crimes. He has not yet responded in court to the charges. Wearing a coronavirus face mask, Stephan B. took his seat in the court room in handcuffs and looked around the room. The start of the trial was delayed by two hours due to strict security measures.

The gunman shot at the synagogue in the eastern city of Halle last October, and prosecutors have said he aimed to kill as many as possible of the more than 50 worshippers inside. However, after failing to get into the building he went on a rampage outside, fatally shooting a woman passerby and a man inside a kebab shop. The attacker live-streamed his attack.

Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said the killer must face the full force of the law and that the Halle attack showed how right-wing populists and extremists had become more brazen. "The state must not slacken in its battle against right-wing extremism, anti-Semitism and racism. A clear verdict on the deeds of Stephan B. would send a clear signal against violence and right-wing extremism in Germany," said Schuster.

Anti-Semitic crimes are particularly sensitive in Germany due to the legacy of the Holocaust. Local police have drawn criticism for leaving the house of worship unprotected and not realising it was Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year. The number of anti-Semitic crimes committed in Germany rose by 13% last year, Germany's interior minister said in May, laying the blame on right-wing radicals.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, hit by coronavirus crisis, considers military spending cuts

Russia is considering cutting spending on the military as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have pummelled its economy, a document published by the finance ministry shows. The ministry has proposed the government cut state spending ...

India has had to struggle mightily to gain influence in foreign policy due to 3 past 'burdens': Jaishankar

India has had to struggle mightily to gain influence in a domain that could have come more easily earlier as its foreign policy carries three major burdens from its past Partition, delayed economic reforms, and prolonged exercise of the nuc...

Juventus doing phenomenal work: Ronaldo after win over Lazio

After Juventus secured a win over Lazio, striker Cristiano Ronaldo said that his club is doing a phenomenal work. Ronaldo scored twice to hand Juventus a 2-1 win over Lazio in the ongoing Serie A here on Tuesday.With these two goals, Ronald...

Fear of Chinese justice at core of Hong Kong concerns

With Britain, the latest country to scrap its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, the focus in the semi-autonomous city has returned to the concerns about Chinas legal system that sparked months of anti-government protests last year. Those s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020