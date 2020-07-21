Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal Communist Party's Standing Committee meet again postponed for a week

The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to resolve an inter-party dispute has been deferred for a week on Tuesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:41 IST
Nepal Communist Party's Standing Committee meet again postponed for a week
Nepal flag. Image Credit: ANI

The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to resolve an inter-party dispute has been deferred for a week on Tuesday. Tuesday's meeting, which ended within minutes was skipped by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli owing to his health condition.

"We are deferring it for a week due to the ongoing monsoon fury. Homework is underway properly, we are taking it ahead with the aim to save the party's unity and on the basis of requirement of the nation with a solution ahead," party's spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha told reporters. Prior to the Tuesday's afternoon meeting, duo leaders of Nepal Communist Party KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal had held one-to-one consultation, which also failed to garner any results.

Tuesday's meeting was held after over weeks. The last meeting on July 10 could not reach any consensus and was postponed. The NCP is on the verge of a split with Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal factions hardening their positions.

The Dahal faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli should step down both as party chair and prime minister. Oli, however, has refused to budge. The Prime Minister has been criticised within and outside the party for the government's 'failure' to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK borrows record 128 billion pounds in three months to June

British government borrowing surged to a record 128 billion pounds 162 billion in the first three months of the 202021 financial year, when COVID-19 lockdown measures were tightest, more than double the entire previous years borrowing. Most...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to climb on upbeat earnings reports, stimulus hopes

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola, and on hopes for domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pande...

Cong workers clash with police over toll plaza operation in J&K's Kathua

Congress workers held protests against the operation of a toll plaza at Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district and clashed with the police on Tuesday. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained, the police said.A new toll p...

Salaries of 9K teachers paid till Mar, 5,406 on COVID-19 duty got dues till April: NrDMC tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation NrDMC on Tuesday that it has paid salaries to all 9,000 teachers engaged by till March and 5,406 of them, who are put on COVID-19 duty, have been given their dues fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020