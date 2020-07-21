Nepal Communist Party's Standing Committee meet again postponed for a week

The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to resolve an inter-party dispute has been deferred for a week on Tuesday. Tuesday's meeting, which ended within minutes was skipped by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli owing to his health condition.

"We are deferring it for a week due to the ongoing monsoon fury. Homework is underway properly, we are taking it ahead with the aim to save the party's unity and on the basis of requirement of the nation with a solution ahead," party's spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha told reporters. Prior to the Tuesday's afternoon meeting, duo leaders of Nepal Communist Party KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal had held one-to-one consultation, which also failed to garner any results.

Tuesday's meeting was held after over weeks. The last meeting on July 10 could not reach any consensus and was postponed. The NCP is on the verge of a split with Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal factions hardening their positions.

The Dahal faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli should step down both as party chair and prime minister. Oli, however, has refused to budge. The Prime Minister has been criticised within and outside the party for the government's 'failure' to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him.